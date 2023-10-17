 'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce; Instagram Reel Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce; Instagram Reel Goes Viral

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce; Instagram Reel Goes Viral

Identified as Tanya Kaul, the lawyer released a reel noting reasons she found to be "absurd" for ending one's marital relationship.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Married couples who feel things aren't working out opt for divorce. Apart from serious reasons to break the wedding such as harassment and violence, a lawyer pointed out some uncommon concerns laid down for seeking a divorce. Identified as Tanya Kaul, the lawyer released a reel noting reasons she found to be "absurd" for ending one's marital relationship. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
'Just Divorced': Man drives car with not-so-usual messages, says 'Honk if you're single'
article-image

More about the Instagram reel

Some of the reasons revealed by Kaul for getting a divorce included the newly-wed wife dressing up in a vulgar manner during the honeymoon. This made the lawyer wonder if that was even okay to say so. While honeymoons are expected to be happening and sensual, she captioned the reel to read: "Matlab Shaadi hi kyun karna hai (Why even marry)?"

"Husband gives too much love and attention and doesn't fight at all," read another reason. A few reasons stated in the reel hinted at the partner dedicating all his time to preparing for competitive exams, his wife being unable to cook in the mornings, and refusing to touch the husband's feet.

Netizens react

The reel left people divided in their opinions. While some called it silly excuses to quit the relationship, others accepted them to be valid.

"Touch husband's feet? That's not culture that's oppression, if you relate touching feet of someone as a sign of respect it should work both ways in a marriage," read a comment seconding the case, while another said, "In my opinion divorce should not be a taboo but it doesn't mean that people start getting divorced because of such non sense reasons or silly things."

Read Also
Divorce Photoshoot: Woman burns wedding dress, photos with ex to celebrate divorce in a photoshoot
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post

'Will Rise In Rage And Protest': Queer Community Responds To Supreme Court's Verdict On Marriage...

'Will Rise In Rage And Protest': Queer Community Responds To Supreme Court's Verdict On Marriage...

'Pyaar Ke Liye Kuch Programs Hai Toh Batao': Man Roasts Job Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshots...

'Pyaar Ke Liye Kuch Programs Hai Toh Batao': Man Roasts Job Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshots...

Viral Video: 'Beggar' Buys iPhone 15 Worth ₹1,80,000 With Bag Full Of Coins In Rajasthan

Viral Video: 'Beggar' Buys iPhone 15 Worth ₹1,80,000 With Bag Full Of Coins In Rajasthan