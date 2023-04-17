'Just Divorced': Man drives car with not-so-usual messages, says 'Honk if you're single'

You might have seen cars carrying the 'Just married' note around you, but have you ever seen something like this? |

Have you ever come across cars that carried 'Just married' messages and were loaded with romantic roses around? Yes, you may say. But you would be put to thought if we once asked if you ever spotted a vehicle that talked about divorce.

A man from a town in England named Dartford has gone viral for his quirky messages displayed on his Subaru car. "Just Divorced" read the words on his vehicle as he stood by its side to pose at peace. The text was followed by a happy emoji.

Angus Kennedy, 58, after splitting from his 47-year-old ex-wife decided to celebrate the moment as he entered singledom again. In a way, he aimed to break the stigma over divorce being a sad stage of life and wanted to promote awareness about the process too.

"Divorce doesn't always have to be doom and gloom - it can be a celebration of a new start," he told The Mirror while noting that he and his ex-wife are still friends. The news report brought to notice that the couple filed for divorce in July 2021 after they mutually agreed to go their separate ways and the final order went through in January.