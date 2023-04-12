Divorce Photoshoot: Woman burns wedding dress, photos with ex to celebrate divorce in a photoshoot

Divorce Photoshoot | Instagram/ Pubity

Move aside pre-wedding, wedding, and maternity photoshoots; as 'Divorce Photoshoots' are the latest trend. The pictures from a photoshoot of a woman celebrating her divorce have gone viral on social media.

The pictures were posted on Instagram by @pubity with a caption that read, "Priceless photos captured from this woman’s divorce photoshoot." The post has collected over 5 lakh likes.

In the photoshoot pictures, a woman named Lauren Brooke posed in a stunning red dress as she held a sign that read 'Divorced.' The photoshoot has 8 pictures that show Brooke setting her wedding veil on fire, smashing her wedding photo frame with her heels, tearing apart a picture with her ex, opening a bottle of champagne as she stood on her wedding dress.

In one of the pictures, she also showed off a cheeky sign that read, "I'd wish you the best, but you already had it."

This new trend was loved by netizens, as many commented under the post.

"Tell me you are hurt without telling me you are hurt." Another added, "I love this! Good for her. I bet it felt liberating," wrote one user.

"I wonder who the problem in this relationship was." commented another user.

Another user said, "She had to plan the shoot, find a photographer, print out pictures, grab an outfit, that's a lot of steps of crazy."

"Good for her 👏👏👏 I don’t know her back story and who for us to say what’s going on… she could have been In a toxic and abuse relationship and this was her way of getting over possible trauma in a long king of therapy and moving on… I hope she is in a good place," third user commented.