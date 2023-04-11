 RCB's crying fangirl is internet's new favourite; video goes viral
RCB's crying fangirl is internet's new favourite; video goes viral

Last night's RCB vs LSG match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, LSG stunned everyone with a dramatic 1-wicket victory.

Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The IPL is known for cricket and the drama that comes with it. The nail-biting finishes bring out some amazing responses from the stadium audience, and thus we have seen unknown entities become famous overnight on the internet. 

Last night's RCB vs LSG match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where LSG stunned everyone with a dramatic 1-wicket victory, has seen yet another unknown face go viral.

An RCB crying fangirl is the internet's latest favourite, as pictures and videos of the fangirl crying have ruled the internet since RCB lost against LSG. The fan was heartbroken after RCB’s loss, and hence she was in tears, which were captured on camera.

Netizens took to Twitter to share some memes about the viral video of the crying fangirl. Here are the memes

