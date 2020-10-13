Why is Charlie Hebdo trending on Twitter and how is it related to the Tanishq ad?

Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq came under fire for its latest advertisement with a narrative around interfaith marriage.

The video shared across social media platforms, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower.

Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.

As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter, many touting it as ‘love jihad’.