Why is Charlie Hebdo trending on Twitter and how is it related to the Tanishq ad?

Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq came under fire for its latest advertisement with a narrative around interfaith marriage.
The video shared across social media platforms, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower.
Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.
As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”
However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter, many touting it as ‘love jihad’.
After facing the wrath of netizens, the jewellery brand made it private and the commercial is no longer available on its official YouTube channel.
Witnessing all the hate, a Twitter user wrote, “Would Tanishq be facing similar backlash if it had reversed the religions in its ad?”
The question was countered by netizens who cited the example of “Charlie Hebdo”.
What is Charlie Hebdo?
Charlie Hebdo, is a French satirical weekly magazine, which featured cartoons, jokes and caricatures on religious leaders from various faiths.
The paper's Paris offices were firebombed in 2011 and its editorial leadership placed under police protection, which remains in place to this day.
It marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe.
In 2015, two Islamist gunmen opened fire into their Paris headquarters, killing 12 members of its staff, and wounding 11.
Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi, claimed the attacks in the name of al-Qaida.
13 men and a woman went on trial after being accused of buying weapons, cars, and helping with logistics. Most say they thought they were helping plan an ordinary crime.
Three, including the only woman accused, were tried in absentia after leaving to join Islamic State.
The trial had been delayed by almost four months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Following the attack, Charlie Hebdo is now run from a secret location.
Fast forward to September 2020, Charlie Hebdo decided to reprint caricatures of the Prophet. The announcement came on the eve of the first trial for the January 2015 attacks.
Weeks after the caricatures were published, 7 people were detained over an attack near Charlie Hebdo's former office, on September 25.
According to the authorities, the 18-year-old suspect, identified as a Pakistani national, attacked and injured two people with a meat cleaver near Boulevard Richard-Lenoir.
The suspect was arrested on the scene, while six others were taken into custody for interrogation.
