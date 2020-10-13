'Why don't bigots boycott India?': Twitter reacts after Tanishq withdraws ad featuring interfaith marriage

Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq, took down its latest advertisement with a narrative around interfaith marriage, courtesy flak on social media.

The video shared across social media platforms, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower.

Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.

As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter, many touting it as ‘love jihad’.

After facing the wrath of netizens, the jewellery brand made it private and the commercial is no longer available on its official YouTube channel.

Reacting to the move, many came out in support of Tanishq. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter, “So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?”