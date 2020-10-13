'Why don't bigots boycott India?': Twitter reacts after Tanishq withdraws ad featuring interfaith marriage

Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq, took down its latest advertisement with a narrative around interfaith marriage, courtesy flak on social media.
The video shared across social media platforms, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower.
Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.
As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”
However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter, many touting it as ‘love jihad’.
After facing the wrath of netizens, the jewellery brand made it private and the commercial is no longer available on its official YouTube channel.
Reacting to the move, many came out in support of Tanishq. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter, “So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?”
“Tanishq has officially withdrawn their ad after being trolled viciously. Here's why this is a very sad state of affairs," wrote one user.
Another added, “Tanishq doesn't have an app that users can downrate, Trolls aren't Tanishq's TG, Tanishq is a part of Tata Group, Tanishq is a well-regarded brand. Even after all this, if Tanishq had to bow under pressure, what hope do others have?! Tragic state of affairs!”
Here are some more reactions.
The advertisement is a part of Tanishq’s festive season collection 'Ekatvam', which is a confluence of the country's finest art forms, intricately knitted into one.
“There is integration of various regions across India featuring 15 different art forms, bound together as one masterpiece in each piece of jewellery”, said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)