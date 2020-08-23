‘Our Charlie Hebdo’: Delhi Riots 2020 authors cry foul after being dropped by Bloomsbury India

Former OCI card holder Aatish Taseer wrote the publisher buckled under pressure from William Dalrymple, co-director and co-founder of the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival.

However, the book was launched in a virtual event by BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav who wanted an independent inquiry into ‘foreign funding’. He said: “It shows that the so-called liberals don’t remain liberal when the truth comes out… Liberalism is actually India’s ideology, which accepts all kinds of ideas.”

Sonali Chitalkar, who teaches political science at Delhi University’s Miranda House said Bloomsbury hadn’t sent an official conversation yet and knew about the launch.

She told The Indian Express: “The publishers should have spoken to us first. Without even reading, a lobby has pressured the publishers to withdraw a book… We have spoken to both the communities, their people and leaders.”

She compared it to the Charlie Hebdo moment, where staff members of Charlie Hebdo were shot down by terrorists for mocking the Prophet.

Malhotra, her co-author said: “If an international publisher like Bloomsbury comes under Left lobby pressure, it’s a sorry state of affairs. We have brought out truth in our book. The publishers have no problem with the content; the book underwent several levels of scrutiny.”

However, she said that Bloomsbury India didn’t know about the choice to call Mishra and that he hadn’t been convicted or charged, saying she didn’t think he could ‘trigger the riots’.

Arora, who was also in the thick of things during the Kathua rape case, claimed; “They can’t tolerate Kapil Mishra, they cannot tolerate anyone who doesn’t agree with them… This is not the India where the Congress had the political space and the Leftists the mind space… Because the Modi government has come, all narratives are allowed.”

Commentators also slammed the book being dropped. Arnab Ray wrote: “I hope the actions of Bloomsbury has shown convincingly to all those who used to say "the counter to a book is not banning it but another book" that their privilege is that they don't need to ban a book to make sure it does not see the light of day.”