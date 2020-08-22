As Bloomsbury India drops 'Delhi Riots 2020', 'guest of honour' Kapil Mishra says book is public now

On Saturday, amid massive social media backlash, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw publication of a book on the Delhi riots of February 2020. The book had gone viral on Friday as a poster for a launch event began circulating. While the organisation distanced itself from the same, it would seem that more drastic measures were necessitated.

And while Bloomsbury India in an official statement that was shared with The Free Press Journal said that the decision had been taken "in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved", 'guest of honour' Kapil Mishra does not seem to have received the memo.