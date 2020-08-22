Freedom of Expression? Twitter irked as Bloomsbury India drops 'Delhi Riots 2020'

Bloomsbury India has been making headlines since Friday afternoon, when a poster for a book launch went viral. The book in question, called Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story' was slated to be published today, and the poster had mentioned that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was a guest of honour.

For those who remain blissfully unaware of the controversy and the reasons behind it, Mishra had made a rather incendiary speech in the days leading up to the February clashes that saw more than 50 killed. And while no formal charges have been brought against him, many were irked by the choice. Bloomberg for its part had tried to distance itself from the controversy, stating that the launch event was not being endorsed by it.