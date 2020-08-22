'Delhi Riots 2020' dropped by Bloomsbury India: When authors spoke about 'publishing mafia'

In June, as debate raged over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several writers had come forth to discuss the nepotism and biases that existed within the publishing industry.

In a lengthy Twitter thread writer and economist Sanjeev Sanyal wrote that while the situation had improved over the last decade, it was "very difficult" for an outsider to get published, and that the childen of well known writers and journalists "with clearly no talent" routinely had their works published.

From awards that were frequently handed out "by a tight clique to each others" to censoring at the "editorial stage", Sanyal, along with Amish Tripathi and Arnab Ray painted a disconcerting picture.

"Yes, there is an elite which controls publishing; just like an elite group in every industry. In Indian publishing, to be a part of that group, you have to be from the Indian-anglicised elite," wrote Tripathi.