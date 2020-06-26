From nepotism to ideological policing: Sanjeev Sanyal, Amish Tripathi and Arnab Ray blow the lid on publishing mafia

Now, the conversation has shifted to a different industry which, if some well known Twitter users are to be believed, harbours a similar problem.

"Perhaps it is time for an honest discussion on this issue in the context of publishing (although there has been some improvement in last 10 years)," wrote writer and economist Sanjeev Sanyal recently in a lengthy Twitter thread. He said that while it was "very difficult" for an outsider to get published, the childen of well known writers and journalists "with clearly no talent" routinely had their works published. Not only that, they also managed to get gushing news reviews and invitations o literature festivals and so on. Many writers with no initial connection with the publishing industry had started out with self publishing, he points out.

"And, then there is the murky world of 'awards'. This is handed by a tight clique to each others," he adds.