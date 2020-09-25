Why is #ChaiBiscuit trending on Twitter?

With all the tends of NCB probe, Sunil Gavaskar and Bihar election, there was one more trend which caught our attention on Twitter. And it was #ChaiBiscuit.

The Chai-Biscuit thing went crazy on Twitter as several media persons posted photos of it. Well, for those who are unaware, Chai Biscuit started to trend as the reaction to the scuffle between journalists in Mumbai yesterday.

On Thursday, videos from Mumbai showed a group of journalists locked in a brawl of sorts near the Gateway of India. With designer Simone Khambatta at the Narcotics Bureau's south Mumbai office on Thursday afternoon, journalists had gathered en masse to cover the same. Videos showed reporters pushing and gesticulating at each other as they verbalise their ire. A few police officials can also be seen intervening.

The scuffle ensued after a journalist allegedly termed the local media as 'chai biscuit wale patrakar'.

After the scuffle, one of the journalist from Times Now took to Twitter and wrote, "Because @pradip103 called us “ #ChaiBiscuit reporter who can’t fetch TRP” for our respective channels. Just saying we are journalists and will remain so who pursue story and not TRP and yes we stand united. I call out his #Nautanki (sic)."