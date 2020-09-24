Watch: Amid Mumbai journalists scuffle, cameraman gorging on vada pav goes viral on Twitter

For a change, the action was outside the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has been grilling Bollywood figures in a drugs case, as journalists scuffled over a vantage point and a slur.

On Monday, videos of fight between journalists of a national news channel - whose main anchor is known for his histrionics - and some Mumbai reporters, went viral. The scuffle ensued after they allegedly termed the local media as 'chai biscuit wale partakar'.

After the videos of the fight were shared on Twitter, while netizens called out the reporters for 'unruly behavior', they couldn't help but notice a cameraman from the same news channel who was busy gorging on a vada pav.

Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Hat's off to the Repulsive TV chappie, who coolly sticks to finishing his vada pao & watches on, as his colleague went for a round of jousting. He probably knows more about the Bhandari, than we do."

Another tweeted, "The guy eating vadapav deserved to be the next ‌‌‌brand ambassador for media."

Check out the hilarious reactions here: