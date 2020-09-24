Mumbai Fight Club: Reporters clash outside NCB, Republic's Pradeep Bhandari blames 'NDTV, ABP' goons

As journalists thronged outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office near Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, the chaos to cover Simone Khambatta ensued into a scuffle.
Videos surfaced across social media platforms where a heated exchange among the reporters resulted in one of them slapping the other. Many tried to sort it out and keep the two parties apart, until the cops intervened.
According to Republic TV reporter Pradeep Bhandari, he was attacked by ‘NDTV and ABP’ goons for ‘speaking the truth’.
Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Know what is the cost of speaking the truth in Maharashtra? As the well-known faces of the cartel are getting exposed, their anger continues to grow. When the police didn’t do anything, NDTV and ABP goons sent journalists to assault me. But I am not someone who breaks easily.”
NDTV's Saurabh Gupta denied the claim and said the NDTV crew behaved responsibly.
Syed Suhail, another journalist of Republic added, “If frustrated journalists have power, win with work and hard work… Attacking the Republic is your cowardice. Republic again number-1 This act of bankrupt journalists strengthened the Republic.”
Reacting to the brawl, RS MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and wrote, “Talking down to fellow journalists & reporters from Mumbai by a totally biased & screaming news channel is absolutely unbecoming & unethical. I have seen principled conduct of our electronic media professionals on duty in Mumbai. To use derogatory words for them is unacceptable.”
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging platform.
Fashion designer Simone Khambatta is being questioned by the NCB in their ongoing probe related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Khambatta reached the NCB's south Mumbai guesthouse on Thursday morning.
As the agency widens their probe in alleged drug procurement by Bollywood personalities, many actors, producers and other members from the film fraternity are likely to be questioned.
The ambit of the probe has now widened from investigating the death of the actor to alleged procurement and consumption of banned narcotics substances.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)