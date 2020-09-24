Mumbai Fight Club: Reporters clash outside NCB, Republic's Pradeep Bhandari blames 'NDTV, ABP' goons

As journalists thronged outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office near Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, the chaos to cover Simone Khambatta ensued into a scuffle.

Videos surfaced across social media platforms where a heated exchange among the reporters resulted in one of them slapping the other. Many tried to sort it out and keep the two parties apart, until the cops intervened.

According to Republic TV reporter Pradeep Bhandari, he was attacked by ‘NDTV and ABP’ goons for ‘speaking the truth’.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Know what is the cost of speaking the truth in Maharashtra? As the well-known faces of the cartel are getting exposed, their anger continues to grow. When the police didn’t do anything, NDTV and ABP goons sent journalists to assault me. But I am not someone who breaks easily.”