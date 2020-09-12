Who are Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta – two other women named by Rhea Chakraborty in connection to drugs?

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named her contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh – in a confession to Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged drug use.

According to a report by Times Now, NCB has a list of 25 A-Listers who are allegedly involved in drugs. The media house accessed three names with designer and social media influencer Simone Khambatta being the third among the aforementioned actresses.

For those unversed, Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It was during this film that Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be dating.