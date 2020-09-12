Who are Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta – two other women named by Rhea Chakraborty in connection to drugs?

Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named her contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh – in a confession to Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged drug use.
According to a report by Times Now, NCB has a list of 25 A-Listers who are allegedly involved in drugs. The media house accessed three names with designer and social media influencer Simone Khambatta being the third among the aforementioned actresses.
For those unversed, Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It was during this film that Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be dating.
While Sara is a known name in the film industry, given the fact that she’s the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant.
She stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Aiyaary'. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Marjaavaan'.
In 2017, she was appointed the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government.
Rakul Preet grabbed eyeballs for her role as late actress Sridevi in the 2019 film 'NTR: Kathanayakudu', a Telugu-language biographical film, based on the real life and acting career of N. T. Rama Rao.
Her upcoming films include 'Attack' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and a south flick 'Ayalaan'.
On the other hand, Simone Khambatta is a fashion designer and social media personality, who is best known for her YouTube channel Mama Says.
The channel has 4.27 subscribers and revolves around lessons in motherhood, parenting advice from experts, information on caring for new-borns and toddlers, health, lifestyle, nutrition etc.
She is reportedly a close friend of actor Ranveer Singh.
Khambatta was born and raised in Dubai. She married her high school sweetheart Karan Panthaky. The couple are parents to daughter Serena and son Zephyr.
Ever since her name headlined for the alleged drug use, Simone made her Instagram accounts with over 40K followers private.
The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges, shared social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone hinting at use of banned drugs.
Rajput was found hanging in his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.
A special court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea and her brother Showik. The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case.
