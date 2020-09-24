How were Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chats retrieved by NCB despite end-to-end encryption?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, summoned actress Deepika Padukone among others for questioning.

Padukone has been summoned on Friday, a senior NCB official said.

Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned earlier to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D', NCB sources said, adding that the agency wanted to find out who this person was.

The chats are dated to October 2017, and reportedly show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”

D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”

According to reports, the chats accessed by NCB belong to Jaya Saha of KWAN Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager, and colleague of Prakash.

She was also a part of the chat group, of which screenshots have been shared by the media.

How did the NCB retrieve WhatsApp chats?

In 2019, WhatsApp offered end-to-end encryption by default which means only the sender and the recipient can see the messages in circulation -- not even WhatsApp. However, it does come with a backup option where you can store the messages to Google Drive or any other cloud storage services.