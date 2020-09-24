'Koot diye': Twitter reacts to fracas between Mumbai journalists outside NCB office

From covering current issues, to becoming the news, it would seem that the media has come full circle. On Thursday, videos from Mumbai showed a group of journalists locked in a brawl of sorts near the Gateway of India. With designer Simone Khambatta at the Narcotics Bureau's south Mumbai office on Thursday afternoon, journalists had gathered en masse to cover the same. But for reasons that remain unknown, this eventually led to a scuffle. Videos showed reporters pushing and gesticulating at each other as they verbalise their ire. A few police officials can also be seen intervening.

Journalist Pradeep Bhandari whose Twitter bio calls him the CEO and Founder of Jan Ki Baat as well as a consulting editor with Republic, took to Twitter sharing a video and laying the blame with "NDTV and ABP goons".

"Know what is the cost of telling the truth in Maharashtra? As the well-known faces of the cartel are getting exposed, their anger continues to grow. When the police did not work, today NDTV and ABP goons sent journalists to hand me over. But I am not one of those who will break," he wrote in the caption.