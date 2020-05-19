Why is ban TikTok in India trending on Twitter?

In a video message the NCW Head Rekha Sharma said: "I came across a social media post which said, a man named Faizal Siddiqui uploaded a video which appeared to be glorifying acid attack. Taking cognizance of the matter, I have written to the Director General of Police in Maharashtra to take action."

Sharma further said, the commission also wrote to Anuj Bhatia, Grievance Officer at TikTok India, that the video be removed immediately, and the person's ID be blocked.

"After I wrote to TikTok, the video was removed but I want such people should not be given any space on any social media platform who promote crime against women. The Commission is seriously concern about the increase in crimes against women, and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset. The Commission asked for a detailed action taken report be sent at earliest," said Sharma.

Responding to the same, Faizal wrote a message and said "My intention was not to hurt anyone..."

He further said that the girl in the video is a professional makeup artist and has collaborated with him several times. He said that her makeup is just a way of projecting art and it in no way represents a promotion of acid attack on women.

He also said that he had shared the full video a month ago but now it has but edited to show that he is promoting acid attack. He also shared a full video clip of the video in question and explained that it is just water. Siddiqui clarified that in the part of the video that has been trimmed; he was drinking a glass of water.