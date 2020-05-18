Here's all you need to know about Faizal Siddiqui, the TikTok star who was accused of promoting acid attacks

Famous TikTok star Faizal Siddique on Monday, was accused of promoting acid attack on women after his video went viral all over social media.

In the video he can be heard saying "Usne tumhe chhod dia? Jiske liye tumne Mujhe chhoda tha..." and throws the water on the girl's face.

However, the video did not go well among many Twitter users who accused Siddique of promoting acid attack on women in his video. Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) soon took to Twitter and wrote: "I am taking it up today itself with both police and Tik Tok."

NCW even asked Tik-Tok India to immediately remove a video showing Siddiqui committing violence against women and directed the Maharashtra police to take action against the person responsible for making the clip.