Fans demand #JusticeforCarry after YouTube takes down Carry Minati's video against TikTok

YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has been in the news ever since he dropped his 'Youtube vs TikTok' video. The roast video was intended to be a hilarious dig at TikTok and the content creators on the lip-syncing app. Carry had reacted to famous Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui’s viral video about original content in the YouTube community. The roast video, despite being claimed as a joke, seemed to incite hate for the other platform and hence YouTube had deleted the video. On Friday, furious fans took to Twitter to lash out at the video streaming platform and #JusticeforCarry became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.

A user wrote, "We want video of carry back....The injustice done by youtube will not be tolerated..... If carry is wrong, you should ban all the roasters around the india and the world ."

"I don't know which guidelines @CarryMinati acted against, but why after so many days @YTCreatorsIndia @YouTubeIndia @YouTube #justiceforcarry," wrote another.

Here are the tweets: