Why did YouTube delete Carry Minati video against TikTok?

A couple of days ago, YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar became a top Twitter trend for his Youtube vs Tiktok. The 20-year-old rose to fame after his epic roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral.
However, it wasn't until Nagar's recent digs at TikTok videos that he was noticed majorly on social media. The war between two platforms resulted - one considered to be less elite than the other led to the sudden boost of fame.
The roast video despite being claimed as a joke seemed to incite hate for the other platform, and hence YouTube had to delete the video due to its policy.
According to YouTube's policy page, "It’s not ok to post abusive videos and comments on YouTube. If harassment crosses the line into a malicious attack it can be reported and may be removed."
"Content that threatens individuals is not allowed on YouTube. We also do not allow content that targets an individual with prolonged or malicious insults based on intrinsic attributes, including their protected group status or physical traits."
Carry Minati currently enjoys over 16.6 million subscribers on the video streaming platform. He's one of the first Indian YouTuber's who started the trend of roasting and reacting to other viral videos on the internet.
In 2019, he made headlines for his 'Bye Pewdipie' diss track, where he clapped back at the popular YouTuber over his remarks about Indians and Indian food in the track, 'B***h Lasagna' . His epic comic timing and energy in his videos has made him a fan favourite and his videos usually feature in the top 10 trending videos in India list.