Why did YouTube delete Carry Minati video against TikTok?

A couple of days ago, YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar became a top Twitter trend for his Youtube vs Tiktok. The 20-year-old rose to fame after his epic roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral.

However, it wasn't until Nagar's recent digs at TikTok videos that he was noticed majorly on social media. The war between two platforms resulted - one considered to be less elite than the other led to the sudden boost of fame.

The roast video despite being claimed as a joke seemed to incite hate for the other platform, and hence YouTube had to delete the video due to its policy.