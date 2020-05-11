Why is arrest Swati Maliwal trending?

After massive outrage against an Instagram group of schoolboys called Bois Locker Room erupted on social media, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action and issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Instagram over the issue. However, after a part of the screenshots one of the boys named ‘Siddharth’ to be a fake account created by a girl, Twitter has been trending the hashtag #ArrestSwatiMaliwal.

The Bois Locker Room controversy came to light after leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group, stirred up a storm over rape culture in the country after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes'. The Delhi Police initiated probe after netizens urged them to look into the matter.

A girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media exposing the said group and scores of similar groups. She also shared the screenshots of the list of participants in the group and that of their chats where the said persons are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments over them.

"I saw screenshot of 'Boys Locker Room' group on Instagram. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.

In its notice to Instagram, the women's body asked the photo sharing platform to provide information about the administrators and participants of this group including username/handle name, email ID, IP address, location etc.

DCW also asked the social media platform to state whether the matter has been taken up by the social media company and action taken thereof. "If yes, please provide complete details of the same. If not, please provide reasons for the same," the notice read.

“These were the same people who were making plans to gang rape girls and were making objectionable comments about them. Such persons, irrespective of where they are and whether the lockdown is in place or not, should not be spared,” the DCW chief told PTI.

“If they are facing any issues, they can approach the DCW and we will help them. I appeal to society to support such girls,” she added.

However, in a fresh development it was revealed that one of the conversations shared as a part of the group was actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl sent messages through a fake account on social media platforms. And this has led a section of social media to demand arrest of Maliwal.