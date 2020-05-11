Girl impersonates 'Siddharth' and talks about gang rape: How it's related to Bois Locker Room - the story so far

A series of investigation on the ‘Bois Locker Room’ revealed that one of the conversations shared as a part of the group was actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl sent messages through a fake account on social media platforms.

"Investigation has revealed that the alleged conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional account in a social media named 'Siddharth'. Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Cell.

He further said that the purpose of her sending such messages using a fake identity was to check the reaction of the receiver and "the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself."

The DCP said, "The receiver, also a juvenile, declined to participate in any such plan suggested by 'Siddharth' and stopped further communication with 'him'. Then he sent a screenshot of the messages and showed it to his friends, including the girl about whom the hypothetical conversation of sexual assault took place. However, the girl, being aware of the fact that the account of 'Siddharth' was created by herself, did not report it to anyone. Meanwhile, one of the other recipients of the screenshot posted it as a separate story, from where it started circulating in connected social media accounts of friends, schoolmates, etc."

"When the Bois Locker Room screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged previous conversation also got mixed with it due to its sensational nature and due to its availability in different student groups," Roy added while saying that efforts are being made to identify and examine/interview the remaining members of the group at the earliest.

Speaking more about the latest development in the case, he said, "Partial information about the three accounts has been shared by the intermediary. Further technical details are being collected. The devices seized during the investigation have been sent for forensic analysis. Further investigation is underway.”