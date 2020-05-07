'My brother is not a rapist': Sibling of Gurugram teen who committed suicide writes emotional note, says 'not related to bois locker room'

After her story got viral Manav received threat calls and messages and was harassed by the girl and her friends after which he tried to defend himself and also told his friends that he is innocent but he couldn't handle the constant threats and believed that his side of the story would not be heard. He was under tremendous pressure and had a panic attack and impulsively decided to commit suicide.

After hearing what Manav did, that girl posted another story which said that if he couldn't handle this pressure then it’s not her fault.

I just can’t believe how that girl can be so cruel and she didn't repent for a second what she wrote which not only led to a young kid’s demise but also shattered his family's life. Nobody gives you the right to defame anyone.

She should have gone to the authorities to file a complaint if she thought that she was right but no law gives her the right to be the judge, jury and the executioner. No law gives her the right to defame an innocent person. Social media made my brother a rapist overnight because that girl wrote that he did something which he did not. He was not proven guilty and he was not a rapist and I urge everyone to stop calling him that.

Defamation on social media can be harmful to the mental health of people and we as a family stand proof to how devastating a mere story on Instagram can be.

People should realise the repercussions of their actions. It is very well said that with great power comes great responsibility and people on social media should realise this.

This girl’s action took my brother's life. She or no one can bring him back now. We lost the youngest member of our family and we still can’t believe Manav is no longer with us. He didn't deserve to die and we demand justice for him and we urge everyone to support and share this message as much as possible.”