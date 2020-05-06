Amid Bois Locker Room fiasco, 14-year-old boy, accused of molesting girl, commits suicide in Gurugram

A 14-year-old boy committed suicide in Gurugram on Tuesday after he was accused of molesting a girl, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident comes fresh on the heels of the Bois Locker Room fiasco, where an Instagram group comprising Delhi schoolboys glorifying rape, was shared on Twitter.

The report said that the teenager jumped off the 11th floor of his building soon after he was named in a ‘MeToo’ post by a girl in her Instagram post. While no suicide note was found, police told the daily that the messages on his phone revealed that he was warned by classmates that the cops would question him.

The girl, who put up the post, said that she was molested by the boy two years ago, but finally had the courage to speak up and name him.

Earlier, leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group kicked up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes'.

The incident came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media, exposing the said group and scores of similar groups.

She wrote, "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG."

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where they could be seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over them.

The Delhi Commission for Women too swung into action and issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Instagram over the issue.

"I saw a screenshot of the "Boys Locker Room" Instagram group. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset," Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal said.

"We are issuing a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. All the boys in this group should be arrested," she added.