Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Accuses BJP Of 'Ration Theft', Vows To Protect 55 Lakh Free PDS Beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann | X @ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed the Central government for its anti-people stance, which he alleged, aimed at depriving 55 lakh citizens of the state from free food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

It may be recalled that the Centre had recently asked the Punjab government to delete about 8 lakh ration cards under PD as they did not fulfil the eligibility criteria – meaning that they had either government jobs or turnover of Rs 25 lakh or over 2.5 acre land etc.

Addressing media persons here, the chief minister said that out of total 1.53 crore ration cards in the state, the BJP-led government has conspired to discontinue free ration being given to 55 lakh poor.

He said that making an excuse of not having KYC the centre had already stopped free ration for 23 lakh poor in July this year and now they have threatened to discontinue this benefit from 32 lakh more individuals from September 30 onwards.

However, Mann held that the central government will not succeed in its ``evil motives'' and he will not allow them to strike off even a single card.

Criticising the rationale being used to delete ration cards, which includes ownership of four-wheelers, government jobs, small landholdings, and income, he pointed out the absurdity of penalising entire families when just one member may fulfill one of these criteria. He also slammed the ``contradictory’’ Central government schemes - one offering gas connections to the poor while another withdraws benefits on the same basis.

He stressed the need to relax these conditions so that the maximum number of economically weaker and underprivileged people can benefit.

Mann accused the BJP of shifting from “vote theft” to “ration theft,” and further alleged that it is especially unjust to target Punjab - a state that produces food grains to make the country self-reliant.

He reminded the Prime Minister that his vision of making India a Vishwaguru (global leader) cannot be realised while 32 lakh people in Punjab are being starved due to technicalities and ill-conceived policies.