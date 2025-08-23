 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Stork Saturday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 23, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery August 23, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Undertrial Prisoner Who Died By Suicide In Amravati Jail After 13 Years
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Undertrial Prisoner Who Died By Suicide In Amravati Jail After 13 Years

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers