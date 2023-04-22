Why are male politicians wearing PINK HEELS at Parliament of Canada? Reason behind viral video

The Parliament of Canada saw their male lawmakers walk with pink high heels earlier this April. But why? Of course, it's okay for people to style their way and ignore the stereotypes. But the recent case of men walking into the Parliament of Canada with high pink heels comes with a reason you must know. Saying it in a nutshell, the move was displayed in order to bring awareness to violence targeting women.

On Thursday, politicians in Canada tried to in a way put themselves in the shoes of a woman, quite literally for that matter. Pink, stereotypically the colour representing females, was donned by male lawmakers. The video of them turning the office to ramp for spreading the social message surfaced online and went viral on social media.

We welcomed @HaltonWomensPl to the Hill for the 4th annual Hope in High Heels on the Hill, to continue the conversation on systemic violence against women.



Why are men in PINK HEELS at the Parliament of Canada?

The stunt was part of the “Hope in Heels” event sponsored by Halton Women’s Place, a shelter in Ontario.

One of the members there, Minister of Transport of Canada Omar Alghabra tweeted to say, "Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause. (sic)” "Yet, a group of insecure men gets triggered when they see men wearing high heels speaks to how fragile their ego is," the lawmaker further added.

After the video and the incident at the Parliament drew the attention of netizens, Omar wrote: "Now that I have your attention, violence against women comes in all forms, not just physical. Men, starting with me, need to be aware of the consequences of our actions and words and do better to create space for women around us."

