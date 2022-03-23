Why are cylinder memes trending on Smriti Irani's birthday? Check here

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development of India, has turned 46 today. She was born on 23 March 1976 in Delhi.

The Union Minister is known for her protest over price hike, especially with respect to petrol rate and LPG gas cylinders. Earlier in the years, she had took to streets holding a gas cylinder along several enthusiasts, condemning the raised rates over the LPG gas cylinder supply.

Twitterati remember the incident, and have took to troll Smriti Irani on her birthday. They have flooded the micro-blogging platform with cylinder, petrol memes. However, there are also a lot of decent birthday wishes towards Irani on her special day.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:40 PM IST