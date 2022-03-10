Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: 'Bulldozer is back' trends on Twitter as netizens cheer for Yogi Adityanath

The micro blogging site Twitter is trending with a lot of election hashtags, be it the five poll bound states or the name of candidates who could win. However, 'Bulldozer is back' marks one of the top trends hinting over Bulldozer babd aka Yogi Adityanath's likely victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

RAGA and Congress be like after losing in all 5 states 👇😂👇#ElectionResults BJP in UP Bulldozer Is Back pic.twitter.com/tT2BgVVna9 — Diganta Hazarika (@Diganta701) March 10, 2022

Bulldozer Is Back pic.twitter.com/GRliCK7WfP — Pappu Kumar (@pkyadavb) March 10, 2022

To the unversed, it was during the rule of Yogi Adityanath that bulldozers barged into illegal occupation of properties by powerful persons, politicians and mafias of the state, leading to the vehicle becoming an instrument to assert authority of the law and to protect land properties of law abiding citizens as well as government properties from mafias.

To this, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi addressing himself as 'Bulldozer'. Later, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had taken a jibe on BJP stating that they could revise their lotus symbol and pick bulldozer instead.

Check here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:12 AM IST