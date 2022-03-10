Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Twitterati react with hilarious memes

The counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am.
The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.
As soon as the counting began, so did Twitterati start flooding with memes and funny texts over the election results day. Uttar Pradesh Elections made to the top trends on the microblogging website Twitter.
Here's how netizens reacted on the results day:
This might be the situation in many households today 😉 #UttarPradeshElections #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/JLVNGmEHZz— Naresh Nambisan 🧘♂️ (@nareshbahrain) March 10, 2022
Upite today— 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@qasim_says_) March 10, 2022
#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/d3UDird5gF
#विजयीभवः_मोदी_योगी#EVM_चोर_BJP #UttarPradeshElections— 🇮🇳Bhupendra Singh Sisodia (@bhupen_sisodia) March 9, 2022
UP Politicians Right now : pic.twitter.com/rNONLAhntC
Political party be like..😂😂#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/iNzjI2rrCj— Prashant (@Kafir_0) March 10, 2022
UP elections 2022 explained 😹😹 #UttarPradeshElections #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/4LTwdsE0Jf— ˥¡HOW ∀ᴚʇOH˥∀W🇮🇳 मोहिल मल्होत्रा🇮🇳 (@TRULYMM8) March 9, 2022
Me When someone asks me whether BJP has hacked the EVMs #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/yhH81N7ZAk— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) March 9, 2022
For the nth time...🤣#UttarPradeshElections#UPElections #UPElections2022 #UPElectionResult2022 #UPVotesBJP pic.twitter.com/VYy6Z9GSiW— serendipity (@WindsOfHeaven_) March 10, 2022
Liberals after #ExitPoll 😂🤣#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/ejMAlGErGR— Akshay (@Akshay_Goyal19) March 7, 2022
EVMs To Opposition On 10th March..... 😂😂#10_मार्च_अखिलेश_आ_रहें_है (🖕) #Yogi 🚩 #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/E8zl10PXk9— Bad Girl (@BadGirl34275640) March 8, 2022
ALSO READWatch video: SIES College graduate expresses joy in 'Pushpa' style, recreates 'Jhukega nahi' move in...
ALSO READInternet sensation Nilraj Kadam turns 'whale' in viral video, spouts water from swimming pool
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)