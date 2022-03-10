Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Twitterati react with hilarious memes

The counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.

As soon as the counting began, so did Twitterati start flooding with memes and funny texts over the election results day. Uttar Pradesh Elections made to the top trends on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here's how netizens reacted on the results day:

This might be the situation in many households today 😉 #UttarPradeshElections #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/JLVNGmEHZz — Naresh Nambisan 🧘‍♂️ (@nareshbahrain) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Me When someone asks me whether BJP has hacked the EVMs #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/yhH81N7ZAk — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) March 9, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:10 AM IST