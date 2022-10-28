e-Paper Get App
Who is Vijaya Gadde? One of the top Twitter employees fired by new CEO Elon Musk

Twitter Takeover has created a buzz across the globe. "Vijaya Gadde" is trending on Twitter along new boss "Elon Musk" and former CEO "Parag Agrawal". Read below to know about Gadde, her contributions and controversies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Vijaya Gadde | Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. Twitter Takeover has created a buzz across the globe. All those sacked from top positions at the social networking company have caught the limelight along with the new boss Musk.

Who is Vijaya Gadde? If you remember Donald Trump's Twitter controversy from the past years, it was this female employee holding a key role in suspending his Twitter account. Her key responsibilities in the firm reportedly involved dealing with tweets concerning harassment, misinformation, and harmful speech.

Meanwhile, during the takeover said that Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all" and enable users to choose the experience they want to have. Further, Musk told advertisers that he wants the platform to be "the most respected advertising platform in the world." 

Gadde became popular for her noteworthy decisions in making the platform a better place for netizens. She banned political ads on Twitter prior to the 2020 US Presidential Elections. Later, she was a subject to flak for her controversial "smash Brahmanical patriarchy" episode.

To the unversed, in 2018, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey faced baclashes for carrying an anti-Brahmin placard, which read "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy." In the picture from the incident, Dorsey was seen being accompanied by Vijaya Gadde which suggested her support towards the slogan and ideology. Following the case, she faced an outrage on social media for hurting people's statements.

Vijaya Gadde in an Indian by birth. Born in Hyderabad, Gadde moved to Texas with her parents. She is a graduate of Cornell University and the New York University School of Law. Before associating with Twitter in 2011, she was a Senior Director and Associate General Counsel, Corporate, at Juniper Networks.

Confirming of cracking the Twitter deal, Musk tweeted earlier this day, "The bird is freed." Reports later hinted that Musk "has started cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives".

