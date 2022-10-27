e-Paper Get App
Who is Sindhu Vee? The female stand-up comedian who hinted WhatsApp outage a day earlier

A tweet shared by Sindhu Venkatanarayanan, a comedy artist popularly known by her pen name "Sindhu Vee", had hilariously guessed a day in advance that "WhatsApp is going to break..." Read below for more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Who is Sindhu Vee? The female stand-up comedian who hinted WhatsApp outage a day earlier | Canva/Amazon Prime Video
Do you remember the day when you were unable to share messages on WhatsApp and wondered what went wrong? On October 25, 2022, the app faced a global outage for more than about 30 minutes. Without any wait, people were seen jumping to alternative social media apps to share hilarious memes and inform others that WhatsApp was down. It was much before in the hours that a stand-up comedian had subtly hinted at the case.

Wait, what? A tweet shared by Sindhu Venkatanarayanan, a comedy artist popularly known by her pen name "Sindhu Vee", had hilariously suggested a day in advance that "WhatsApp is going to break..." Not really a prediction in the true sense, but something that amused netizens for a sheer coincidence. She might have intended to say that the app would be flooded with messages over the happening. On October 24, Sindhu tweeted, "Heads up: WhatsApp is going to break if tomorrow a billion Indians get Diwali AND a UK PM."

Check tweet:

To the unversed, Sindhu Vee is an award-winning comedian, writer, and actor who lives and performs the art in the United Kingdom. Since she shared the post that seemed the closest hint to the occurrence, netizens can't stop reacting on it. When a Twitter user asked how her "how did you know it will happen", Sindhu gave a witty reply.

Take a look at her punch-worthy reply and some reactions by Twitterati:

Read Also
How to convince parents for intercultural marriage? Rahul Subramanian's witty unhelpful solutions to...
article-image

