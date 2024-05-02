Snake Dangles From Bottom Of Speeding Car On Alabama Highway In The US; Chilling Video Goes Viral

The US: A viral video that has caught the attention of internet users showed a snake dangling from the bottom of a speeding car. The chilling clip captured the large snake hanging to the lower side of the car allegedly trying to free itself after accidentally landing up there. However, it was unclear how the reptile managed to get struck there.

Watch video

A snake hanging out of a car is not something you expect to see while driving down the highway. 🐍 #snake #car #driving #alabama pic.twitter.com/huaQPTRVnr — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) May 1, 2024

The video opened showing a moving car reportedly on the Alabama highway in the US, followed by zooming into a snake attached to the vehicle. The snake was seen constantly tangling and detangling itself while hanging to the car's lower surface, purportedly trying to free itself and slide to the road.

It was seen that the snake was very close to one of the rear wheels of the car, however, there was no mishap recorded in the duration of the footage.

It is believed that the video was uploaded online by a person named Mark Thorne who spot the snake on the car and felt the urge to report it. The video is now being circulated across social media platforms and forwarded by multiple users.

Similar cases

Some might be aware that the wildlife in the Alabama region is a home to many snakes and other creatures. In 2022, a rare wild-born Eastern indigo snake was found at Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

Even earlier, there have been many cases of snakes boarding vehicles in the US. Last year, an exotic python was spotted hiding underneath a car engine at Wisconsin which was later rescued by the officials at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Again in 2023, a Maine man was scared to spot three snakes slithering his car and peeking out of the driver's side dashboard.