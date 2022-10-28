Elon Musk fires Parag Agrawal after acquiring Twitter, netizens begin meme fest

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter after long-running deal and debates. He also updated his Twitter bio to read 'Chief Twit.'
Elon Musk also tweeted on Thursday and expressed his reason for buying Twitter. He said that he didn't purchase Twitter to make money but because it is important to have a common digital town square where people can discuss different topics without turning to violence.
He shared the video of him entering the Twitter headquarters and documented the event on Twitter, saying "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"
When Elon Musk also expressed that he won't be firing 75 per cent of the Twitter employees as claimed by previous reports. Though Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night.
Elon Musk acquisition of Twitter and firing of people at key positions in the company lead a meme fest on the microblogging site.
In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.
