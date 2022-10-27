Twitter Chief, Elon Musk Tweets his reason for purchase says not for money but to help humanity | Photo: Twitter Image

Elon Musk, in a tweet posted on Thursday expressed his reason for buying Twitter dismissing speculations of his purchase. Musk said he didn't purchase Twitter to make money but because it is important to have a common digital town square where people can discuss different topics without turning to violence.

In the same tweet he also wrote about his thoughts on advertising. He said that advertising can be delightful, entertaining and informing when it is done right. He said, "Low relevance ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content."

One of the reasons for the tweet is to respond to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal that claimed that the advertisers were concerned as the billionaire's plans to soften content moderation might affect the advertisers and they claim that there might be potential conflict of interest in auto advertising.

He in his tweet said, "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!." Musk wants Twitter to be a platform that welcomes everyone and a space where the users can choose their desired experiences.

He claimed that there is a danger of social media splitting into two sections and turning into wing echo chambers for the right and left wings. This is because the traditional media has fueled it and is trying to make money out of it.

When Elon Musk went to the Twitter office today he said that he will not be firing 75 per cent of the Twitter employees as claimed by previous reports.