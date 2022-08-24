Man's funny petition about 'most-common spoon' from Indian homes goes viral

National spoon of India? | Reddit

A Reddit user had suggested to launch a petition to clear the most-common design of spoon from Indian households as the "National Spoon of India".

"Are you even desi if you don't have this spoon," read the post caption. The post about the steel spoon and its classic texture immediately gained traction for being relatable. Over hundreds of reactions came in the comments section.

"I still don't understand how almost everyone in the country ended up having the same spoon/fork, etc. Like does anyone know the history of this?" wrote one. Another stated, "I have this! My neighbour has it. My friends have it. It is THE spoon!"

Some mentioned that they using the same spoon despite moving to another country. One person wrote, "I even use it after moving to USA." Meanwhile, we highly recommend you to check your cutlery, to no surprise you may spot one such spoon too.

Here's what netizens had to say:

