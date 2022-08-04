e-Paper Get App

Fast and funny! 57-year-old refuses to pay fine, says 'I do all things fast'; judge's witty verdict leaves news anchor in splits

A news anchor reporting the crime news couldn't resist from laughing on the punchy reply by the law official towards the 'fast' man.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
(Picture: Tiktok @mgpnews)

In the world of lazy people who love waking up late and enjoying leisure, a 'fast' man created buzz on social media. Interestingly, the 57-year-old man made to the headlines for his hilarious case at a offender court.

During the court proceedings, the man who carried a rash driving offence and allegedly refused to pay fine, stated that he does all things on a swift pace. Having said so, he tried to bring to notice that he drives fast too just like any other of his activities - eating, sleeping, walking... It was noted that the man was caught speeding at almost 200km per hour some months ago.

A news anchor reporting the crime news couldn't resist from laughing on the punchy reply by the law official towards the 'fast' man. What did the judge actually say? According to the now viral news report, the judge sentenced the offender to a six months tenure in prison and asked him on how fast he would get it through.

Watch video, right here:

