Fast and funny! 57-year-old refuses to pay fine, says 'I do all things fast'; judge's witty verdict leaves news anchor in splits

In the world of lazy people who love waking up late and enjoying leisure, a 'fast' man created buzz on social media. Interestingly, the 57-year-old man made to the headlines for his hilarious case at a offender court.

During the court proceedings, the man who carried a rash driving offence and allegedly refused to pay fine, stated that he does all things on a swift pace. Having said so, he tried to bring to notice that he drives fast too just like any other of his activities - eating, sleeping, walking... It was noted that the man was caught speeding at almost 200km per hour some months ago.

A news anchor reporting the crime news couldn't resist from laughing on the punchy reply by the law official towards the 'fast' man. What did the judge actually say? According to the now viral news report, the judge sentenced the offender to a six months tenure in prison and asked him on how fast he would get it through.

जब ऐंकर को भी ख़बर में मज़ा आ जाए!

कोई दो सौ की गति पर कार चलाता पकड़ा गया, जुर्माना नहीं भरा, अदालत में बोला मैं सब काम तेज़ी से करता हूँ तो जज साहब ने फ़ैसला सुनाते हुए फ़रमाया कि देखते हैं छह महीने की जेल की सज़ा कितनी तेज़ी से काटकर आते हो! pic.twitter.com/OTXyC6x6fe — Om Thanvi | ओम थानवी (@omthanvi) August 4, 2022