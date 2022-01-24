Watch video: Pakistan reporter Chand Nawab is back, shares weather report from Karachi

The Pakistani reporter, Chand Nawab, who had turned an internet sensation is back. This time he isn't talking of the festive mood, but describing the weather from Karachi.

Chand Nawab's simple coverage of the Eid celebrations in Karachi had hit social media leaving netizens respect and adore this man. "Karachi se log apnon mein Eid manane ke liye androoni mulk jaa rahe hain. Cameraman Kamil Yusuf ke saath, Chand Nawab, Indus News, Karachi, " these words were buzzing across the internet several years ago.

In his earlier videos, he was seen fumbling to speak to the camera and give a perfect take, making his multiple recordings go viral.

Not just that, the viral videos of his news coverage inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in 2015 Bollywood film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', yes - The Chand Nawab moment.

However, recently in 2021, a clip showed the Pak journalist interviewing Pakistan President, Arif Alvi. Later, the journalist became the news himself after it was reported that his 'Karachi se' video would go up for auction as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Just few hours ago, he was spotted back on the internet, and this time he is reporting on Karachi's weather.

"Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes,” Nawab is heard saying in the video in Hindi. He later hilariously cautioned people who hold low on fitness to avoid visiting the seashore today, for the risk of being blown by the wind.

Several people took to share the weather report video of Nawab, also well known Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:07 PM IST