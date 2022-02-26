Watch video: News channel creates real effects during Russia-Ukraine crisis broadcast, blows anchor with tank graphic

In the technologically savvy world, recreating event on the screen and illustrate happenings via virtual effects is gear up. However, this was spotted well in the broadcast of a Telugu News channel while reporting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

What was it all about? TV9 News channel created real effect graphics on screen to show the tank bombing scenes, the on screen anchor was projected to be blown up by the firing during her news delivery about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The news anchor can be seen, in the viral video, reporting the updates from the war. "Russia is slowly bombing and attacking all parts of..." she is said speaking in Telugu to the channel viewers, however, the channel anchor ceases with those words and leave the statement incomplete, as no sooner a war tank is seen firing at her, graphically.

The video of this broadcast is doing rounds on social media, and is attracting backlashes by netizens.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:18 PM IST