Who is 'Tulsibhai'? Why is the name trending along WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PM Narendra Modi?

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been given a new name, it's fully on Indian feels! The healthcare Chief can now be addressed as 'Tulsibhai'.

This came after the request by WHO Chief Dr Tedros to be given a Gujarati name at the Global AYUSH & Innovation Summit in Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The name has references to 'Tulsi', the holy ayurvedic plant.

After this, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus aka Tulsi Bhai. I hope WHO DG @DrTedros loved the Gujarati name given to him by PM NarendraModi Ji."



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus aka Tulsi Bhai.



I hope WHO DG @DrTedros loved the Gujarati name given to him by PM @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/2e9oSbptq3 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 20, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:12 PM IST