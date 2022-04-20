e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Who is 'Tulsibhai'? Why is the name trending along WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PM Narendra Modi?

Who is 'Tulsibhai'? Why is the name trending along WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PM Narendra Modi?

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Advertisement

World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been given a new name, it's fully on Indian feels! The healthcare Chief can now be addressed as 'Tulsibhai'.

This came after the request by WHO Chief Dr Tedros to be given a Gujarati name at the Global AYUSH & Innovation Summit in Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The name has references to 'Tulsi', the holy ayurvedic plant.

After this, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus aka Tulsi Bhai. I hope WHO DG @DrTedros loved the Gujarati name given to him by PM NarendraModi Ji."

ALSO READ

DRINK WATER! Swiggy reminds people to 'stay hydrated' via Twitter bio DRINK WATER! Swiggy reminds people to 'stay hydrated' via Twitter bio
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tests music feature on e-scooters with Hardy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’... Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tests music feature on e-scooters with Hardy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:12 PM IST