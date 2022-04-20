Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tests music feature on e-scooters with Hardy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ beat, starts dancing in viral video

Ola CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal was seen dancing to Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee with Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning. The duo started dancing while testing the music feature in MoveOS 2.0, the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters.

Aggarwal can be seen grooving to Hardy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlee' beat wearing cool sunglasses in the viral video. The duo sync, nail the step of the popular song. The video also shows a frame of the red color e-scooters.

The video has won over 30K views and flooded with hundreds of comments. "Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature," read the post caption.

Check the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:06 PM IST