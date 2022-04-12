Relatable vibes! Harsh Goenka's 'not picking call...in lecture' tweet goes viral

At times, you might have experienced that someone you had been trying to ring didn't pick up the call. They might have either replied with a reason to call back or ignored it over completely.

Ever been in a lecture and thus avoided connecting a call? To most college-goers, such is a much obvious and often phenomenon. Hiding one's mobile under the desk or amidst the pages of the notebook, one might have rushed to type in, "Call you later, in lecture..."

Can't get more relatable, huh? A recent tweet by RPG Chairperson Harsh Goenka hit laughter bones of netizens over the 'not picking call...in lecture' content.

"My friend was getting impatient why I was not picking up his call," the tweet began. Later, on asking why it took so long to answer the call and where he had been, the reply came in to read, "In a lecture". The two continued to converse, and the friend was eager to know what subject was the other one so engrossed into, so as to not accept the call...

The tweet text suggested that the 'lecture' was at his home. Wait, what? No, the case wasn't of online lectures but the person being scolded or getting lots of advice. "And I am the subject," read the text to clarify the context and break suspense.

Check the tweet, right here:

