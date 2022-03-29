e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Are you a '4 C' person? Harsh Goenka is! Here's what it means, check your type

Are you a '4 C' person? Harsh Goenka is! Here's what it means, check your type

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Advertisement

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka is one of those who keeps fans and followers engaged via social media, with witty to inspirational posts. Earlier, he had created buzz over cryptocurrencies and also 'Fevicol-alcohol' tweet.

In a recent tweet, he wrote sharing a image of rusk, coffee, "I am a 4 C person." Later, he asked netizens to find out their type with respect to the image.

ALSO READ

RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka's quirky question on 'fevicol or alcohol' goes viral; check here RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka's quirky question on 'fevicol or alcohol' goes viral; check here
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:21 PM IST