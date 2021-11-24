Harsh Goenka tweets hilarious video on sale of cryptocurrencies

The government is considering to come out with a bill on cryptocurrencies in the winter session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Harsh Goenka, Chairman - RPG Enterprises shared a video on on Twitter titled “Crypto sale in india.."

The hilarious video show a man on a bus selling virtual currencies and customers asking for various currencies. It ends with a song.

Watch it here:

Crypto sale in India…..

pic.twitter.com/dVXQjBj0wE — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday listed 26 bills for the upcoming session of Parliament, including one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:23 AM IST