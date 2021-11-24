e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:22 AM IST

Harsh Goenka tweets hilarious video on sale of cryptocurrencies

FPJ Web Desk
Harsh Goenka tweets a hilarious video show a man on a bus selling virtual currencies and customers asking for various currencies. It ends with a song. |

The government is considering to come out with a bill on cryptocurrencies in the winter session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Harsh Goenka, Chairman - RPG Enterprises shared a video on on Twitter titled “Crypto sale in india.."

The hilarious video show a man on a bus selling virtual currencies and customers asking for various currencies. It ends with a song.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday listed 26 bills for the upcoming session of Parliament, including one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

