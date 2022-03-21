Who is Pradeep Mehra? Why is he trending on social media? All you need to know

Social media has taken to trend #PradeepMehra since last night, due to a 19-year-old McDonald employee Pradeep Mehra, running on roads of Noida during the midnight hours.

Pradeep, who was amidst his 10km run way back home, came to the eye of filmmaker Vinod Kapri. The youth expressed the run to be a part of his preparation to join the Indian Army.

Kapri shared the dialogue between the two, with the video captioned, 'This is PURE GOLD...', bringing to notice that the young man preferred to run his way back home rather than accepting the offered lift via Kapri's car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, Mr. Capri is shooting from his car as it rides alongside the young man, who he says is running home from work after his shift at McDonald’s. Despite being offered a lift, Mr. Mehra insists that he prefers to run home as he would not have had time to run otherwise.

Later, several netizens reacted encouraging the Uttarakhand based teen who opined after going viral, "World bows down to hardwork...”

Advertisement



Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) appreciated the efforts of the boy and offered help. He wrote in a tweet, "His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind"

Even singer Badshah, who stood by Bachpan Ka Pyaar Sahdev Dirdo wrote in reply to the viral video, "The future of our country is in great hands. Blessing to this kid."

A media channel also visited his home, in presence of his brother, and took to to their studio. However, the internet took to storm over two hours of the boy not being available to take calls during the media outlet's conversation with Mehra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

ALSO READ AC Technician trends on Twitter, not due to summer but for THIS reason

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:16 PM IST