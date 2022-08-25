Who is MrBeast? Why is the American YouTuber trending among Indian Twitterati?

YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) | Twitter Mr Beast

Remember your childhood days - on how you ran after ringing the neighbour's door bell, secretly transferred some portion of meal to your parent's plate...? However, some fun-filled practices might have continued even when we grew up.

If you would been to some tourist destinations which attracts foreigners, you might have noticed that desi people glance and them. At times, some even approach the firangis for a selfie and handshake. Too relatable, right? However, not being racist, it could have happened to you as well if you travelled across India or too fair-skinned.

On similar lines, Jimmy Donaldson aka YouTuber MrBeast shared an incident from his recent India visit. He met a person who wanted to click a picture with him. On this instance, he for a while assumed that it could one of his fans spotting him and wanting to click a snap along. Haha, but he was wrong!

Here's what happened, take a read at Jimmy's tweet, "I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol."

Soon after this tweet surfaced on the microblogging website, an Indian Twitterati asked him for his height. The American man replied, "6’4."

According to his Instagram story, it was MrBeast's first travel to India, which probably got even more memorable over not-so-fandom moments.

Did you know who MrBeast is, already? Okay, to the unversed, Jimmy, better known for his digital media presence as "MrBeast", is an American YouTube personality. He has been credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centers on expensive stunts. Not just that, according to reports, his YouTube channel is the fifth-most-subscribed on the platform. Last month, he celebrated 100,000,000 subscribers.