 What's the menu tonight? Biryani or Samosa? You may eat them together in THIS viral recipe
Why choose between two favourite dishes when you can have them in one? That seems to be the idea behind this food recipe called "Biryani Samosa."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Biryani Samosa

Moving on from the debate of whether Veg Biryani exists or not, the internet has found a new dish for their cravings. Guess what's that? That's "Biryani Samosa." No, not two separate dishes on the menu but one single recipe named so.

Why choose between two favourite dishes when you can have them in one? That seems to be the idea behind this food recipe called "Biryani Samosa." And, no doubt, the food recipe has gone viral on social media after a Twitter user brought it to light. The tweet read, "Presenting biryani samosa (sic)."

Netizens are curious

People were so much into the dish that they were curious to try it. While a few asked whether they could get a "free trial" to taste the Biryani Samosa, others got deeper to know whether it's really "Biryani" and not Pulaav. A user tweeted in reply asking whether the stuffing has aloo (potato). This was answered with the words that read, "No, just biryani and chicken shreds."

