'Worst food combination ever': Twitter reacts to a viral photo of Nutella Biryani

Amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, most are left with enough time on their hands to engage in activities which will make others go WTH!
Celebrities and the even other folks are discovering the cooking skills in them. Meanwhile, a ridiculous new dish is doing the rounds on the internet and it has left the netizens furious. The dish is Nutella Biryani.
"Who are these ***holes wasting food for a meme? Screw this moronic meme culture. There are people starving," said journalist Shiv Arror.
"I love Nutella and I love Biryani but Nutella Biryani is the worst food combination ever," a Twitter user said. "I do not approve of this. be gone, you. don't ruin Biryani," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the reactions on the microblogging site:
This isn't the first time people have tried some unusual combinations. We have also witnessed Dosa Burger, Chocolate Golgappa, Gulab Jamun Vada Pav, Oreo Ice cream Samosa and Gulab Jamun Pizza.
