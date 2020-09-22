Would you try a chocolate samosa pav? Netizens unsure about latest viral food item

Would you eat a Chocolate samosa pav? While some of may still be wondering what exactly that is, others have been delighted by this unique offering. But whatever be your reaction, this is the latest food item, in a long list of bizarre items, to go viral.
While many have posted or shared details about the chocolate samosa pav, the origin of the recent social media debate seems to be a post by an Instagram user named 'foodie_on_enfield' who said that he had tried the unique item at a Surat eatery named Jugaadi Adda.
The videos begins with chocolate sauce being poured onto an opened pav. Then, a samosa is placed on the chocolate covered bread. A white sauce can be seen being put on the bread and samosa and then, before the video ends, a final round of chocolate sauce is squeezed onto the samosa itself.
While some on social media were horrified by the idea of samosa and chocolate being deliberately mixed, others saw it as a promising possibility. And, as the Instagram user assured one outraged commentator, the samosa too was filled with chocolate fudge. It is unclear what the exterior shell of the samosa was made from.
But alas! Going by the comments section it would seem that even chocolate fudge was not enough to tempt most people to try the strange delicacy.
What do you think of this unusual recipe?
"There can't be any bigger insult of our most beloved samosa !!!" exclaimed one Twitter user.
"Also apply schezwan chutney and then the destruction will be complete," jibed another.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
